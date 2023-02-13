LEGO teases upcoming ‘Dynamite’-inspired BTS collaboration merchandise

Seoul: Global toy company LEGO took to both their homepage and branded social media to raise anticipation for their upcoming BTS product collaboration. In the social media post, the company playfully wrote “🎶 Na-na-na, na-na, na-na, ayy!,” a reference to the bridge of BTS’s hit English single “Dynamite,” and also provided a teaser photo of BTS minifigures striking disco poses similar to the choreography seen in the “Dynamite” music video.

According to their official website, the collaboration is a part of LEGO’s LEGO Ideas series, a subcategory of LEGO toys that are usually inspired by user-submitted suggestions. While further details about the collaboration products have yet to be released, a countdown clock on the website indicates they will be available for purchase starting on February 15 at midnight EST.