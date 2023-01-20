Legendary Singer-songwriter David Crosby Dies Aged 81

Legendary singer-songwriter David Crosby has died, his publicist said on Thursday. He was 81.

Crosby had helped set up two major bands in the 1960s: The Byrds, and Crosby, Stills and Nash. He was renowned for his guitar-playing and vocal harmonies.

His career saw him achieve the rare feat of being inducted to the revered Rock and Roll Hall of Fame twice.

Crosby joined The Byrds in 1964 – a folk-rock group which scored its first hit with a cover of Bob Dylan’s Tambourine Man.

Crosby, Stills and Nash came together as a supergroup soon afterwards, and performed at the legendary Woodstock festival in 1969.

They were later joined by Canadian singer-songwriter Neil Young. This band, too, was beset by in-fighting and broke up after a few years – though has periodically reformed for concerts since.

Hits written by Crosby during his time in the band included the hippy anthems Almost Cut My Hair and Deja Vu.

He became known for his countercultural politics and trademark moustache as well as his musicianship. A six-decade career culminated in his final album, For Free, released in 2021.