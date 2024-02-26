Legendary Singer, India’s Ghazal Icon Pankaj Udhas Passes Away At 72

Mumbai: Legendary singer Pankaj Udhas passed away after a prolonged illness at the age of 72 on Monday (February 26). He breathed his last around 11 am at Mumbai’s Breach Candy Hospital.

His daughter Nayaab Udhas shared a statement on Instagram which read, “With a very heavy heart, we are saddened to inform you of the sad demise of Padmashri Pankaj Udhas on 26th February 2024 due to a prolonged illness.”





