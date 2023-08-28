Legendary Poet Jayanta Mahapatra laid to rest with full state honours

Cuttack: The last rites of legendary poet Jayanta Mahapatra were performed at Khannagar crematorium with full state honours. Many eminent personalities attended the funeral.

Internationally renowned poet Padma Shri Jayanta Mahapatra passed away at the age of 95 years while undergoing treatment at SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack.

He was suffering from pneumonia. Mr. Mahapatra fell ill on the 4th of August and was brought to the SCBMCH. He was kept. During treatment in ICU, he suffered a brain stroke at 9 PM.

He was cremated with full state honors at the Cuttack Khannagar Crematorium on Monday amidst family, friends, well-wishers and several personalities.

Minister Ranendra Pratap Swain, Cuttack Collector Bhabani Shankar Chayani, and CDA Chairman Anil Samal were present.