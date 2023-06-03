New Delhi: Former Indian spinner Laxman Sivaramakrishnan has hailed Chennai Super Kings skipper MS Dhoni for winning his fifth IPL title. LS, as he is popularly known in the cricket community said that the CSK skipper won the championship by playing on one leg in the entire season.

MS Dhoni opted to have surgery on his left knee immediately after winning the IPL 2023 title. The operation was done at the Kokilaben Hospital in Mumbai where the CSK skipper admitted himself on May 31.

MS Dhoni’s knee surgery was conducted by Dr. Dinshaw Pardiwala, a sports medicine specialist who previously worked with Rishabh Pant on a similar problem. Sources close to CSK have revealed that the operation went well and the CSK skipper is fit.

Reacting to MS Dhoni’s successful surgery, Laxman Sivaramakrishnan hailed the legendary skipper for his grit and determination. He called him a warrior saying that the CSK skipper played the entire season on one leg and did not allow the pain to come in between his “clarity of thoughts”.