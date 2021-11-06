Legendary Cricket Coach Tarak Sinha Passes Away

New Delhi: Legendary cricket coach Tarak Sinha breathed his last on Saturday in New Delhi due to cancer. He was 71.

Sinha has produced some of the country’s finest players which include Surinder Khanna, Manoj Prabhakar, Ajay Sharma, Atul Wassan, Ashish Nehra, Sanjeev Sharma, Aakash Chopra, Shikhar Dhawan, Anjum Chopra and Rishabh Pant.

Sinha is only the fifth cricket coach, after Desh Prem Azad, Gurcharan Singh, Ramakant Achrekar and Sunita Sharma, to be given the Dronacharya award.