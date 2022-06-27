Legend Behind Bada Shringar Besha Of The Holy Trinity

Puri: In Odia and Sanskrit, Besha means dress or adornment. Lord Jagannath and his siblings are adorned with different beshas throughout the year.

Out of all beshas of Lord Jagannath and his siblings, the most important decoration of the day is the Bada Singhara Besha. It is done every night before the Ratri Pahuda (last ritual).

The deities wear silken clothes called ‘Khandua’. An extract from the famous Sanskrit verses of ‘Gita Govinda’ composed by the renowned poet Jayadeva is woven in the ‘Khandua’ clothes. The head is covered with a cloth called Srikapada (cloth for the head).

They are adorned with Karapallava (hands). Padaka (circular lotus-like decoration with flowers). This is a very attractive Besha and till the following morning, Mangala Alati is offered to the deities they remain attired in this besha. Seeing the deities in this beautiful decoration is believed to be very auspicious.

Since ‘Bada Singhara-costume’ is associated with bedtime and relates to sleep& slumber the deities are served with all cool ingredients. Sleep does not come easily without the coolness of the body. That is why sandalwood paste is smeared on the holy bodies of the three deities.

Singhara Besha is usually made up of different types of floral ornaments & Gita Govinda Khandua Pata (silken clothes set). Deities are decorated with floral ornaments like Adhara, Jhumpa, Chandrika, Tilaka, Hruda Padaka, Kara Pallav, Guna, Gava and a number of garlands; some of these are inter-mixed with Tulsi.