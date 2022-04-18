Legal notice to AAP MP Raghav Chadha for calling BJP party ‘goons’

New Delhi: BJP Yuva Morcha Punjab vice-president Ashok Sareen on Sunday sent a legal notice to AAP leader Raghav Chadha demanding a written apology from him.

Rajya Sabha member and Delhi Jal board Vice Chairman Raghav Chadha kicked off a controversy by calling the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) as the party of ‘goons’ and ‘Bharat ki jahil party’.

A day after the BJP praised and garlanded its eight Yuva Morcha workers who were let out on bail for protesting and indulging in vandalism outside Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s house, Aam Aadmi Party MP Raghav Chadha launched a bitter attack on the ruling party, calling it a party of “hooligans, crooks and vandals”. The Delhi BJP had praised them as “young revolutionaries” while welcoming their bail.

“India can only become an educated and progressive state when the people boycott this party of goons and vandals, the BJP. When they call them traitors to society for rewarding such lumpen elements,” Chadha said at a press conference.

In another attempt to position AAP as the primary opposition, Congress’ replacement, he said the BJP fears Arvind Kejriwal the most. If Mr Kejriwal’s education model spreads across the country then the BJP won’t get a ready army of “uneducated and uncultured goons”, he said.

“There are two schools of politics today – the Kejriwal school of politics and the BJP school of politics. The Kejriwal school of politics is filled with honest, earnest, hard-working and patriotic people. The BJP school of politics is filled with hooligans, crooks and vandals,” he said.

Making a pitch for a “clean and honest” government — AAP’s poll plank — the young MP said the nation needs to “throw out antisocial elements”.

“In other countries like the US and UK, if someone is a criminal, they go to jail; In India, they join BJP and are welcomed.

In other countries, those who molest women and harass them go to jail, but in India, they join the BJP,” he added.

Referring to the vandalism at Kejriwal’s residence, he said that “these goons” can break and damage all they want, including the CM’s house but the “Kejriwal school teaches us to be civilised, dignified and continue to build schools and hospitals and mohalla clinics that benefit all”.

The accused in the violence case, who staged a protest and vandalised the residence of the Chief Minister, had approached the high court after a trial court dismissed their bail pleas.