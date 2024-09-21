New Delhi: Leena Nandan, Secretary of the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, in her opening remarks, addressed the Summit of the Future Side Event at the United Nations Headquarters today, which focused on Empowering Youth for Sustainable Futures: Intergenerational Responsibility and Skills for a Just Transition.

The two-minute video on LiFE i.e. Lifestyle for Environment was screened in the opening remarks. The Union Secretary Leena Nandan said that a two-minute video on life was an attempt to capture the philosophy and true spirit of India’s multidimensional approach to addressing the challenge of Climate Change. She further added that LiFE i.e. Lifestyle for Environment is one of the key strategies enunciated by the Prime Minister of India in COP-26.

She highlighted that Mission LiFE was launched globally by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in October 2022, in the presence of the UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres. The Mission LiFE is being implemented across the country and the globe under the leadership of Shri Bhupender Yadav, Union Minister for Environment, Forest and Climate Change.

Speaking on the occasion, she stated that Mission LiFE promotes a shift in our daily behaviours towards environmentally friendly choices and the adoption of sustainable lifestyles. By integrating sustainable consumption practices, LiFE can drive significant progress on SDG12.

She emphasized that the climate action resolution sponsored by India received support from Bolivia and Sri Lanka. Building on this momentum, she stated that the United Nations Environment Assembly adopted a resolution promoting sustainable lifestyles at its sixth session in Nairobi on March 1, 2024. She further said that the International Energy Agency estimates that implementing the actions promoted by Mission LiFE could reduce global GHG emissions by 2 billion tonnes annually by 2030.

She highlighted that today’s children and youth are essential for ensuring intergenerational equity. This responsibility requires us to equip them with the skills and tools necessary for a just transition, she added.

She explained that our youth, who make up nearly 28% of the population, hold great potential for leading the transition to a green economy. As one of the fastest-growing economies in the world, we see this demographic dividend as essential for achieving sustainable and inclusive growth.

Ms. Leena Nandan stated that the New Education Policy of India, along with the Green Skill Development Programme and the Skill Council for Green Jobs (SCGJ), offers a comprehensive solution to address the increasing demand for Green Jobs.

She stated that the SCGJ’s vision for 2047 expects the clean energy transition to generate 30-35 million new jobs in India. Programs like the International Solar Alliance and the Global Biofuel Alliance aim to create green jobs globally by empowering youth and equipping them with skills. Recognising the contribution of India in promoting LiFE i.e. Lifestyle for Environment for sustainable consumption and production, it has been nominated for a two-year seat on the board of the 10-Year Framework of Programmes (10YFP) under UNEP.

She quoted the Prime Minister of India for special attention to Mission LiFE i.e Lifestyle for Environment “Too often, our discussion is reduced to an argument about emission cuts. But we are more likely to succeed if we offer affordable solutions, not simply impose decisions. And, it is for the same reason that I call for a change in lifestyle. Because the emission reduction that we seek will be the natural outcome of how we live and work”.

Union Secretary Leena Nandan highlighted the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi in launching “Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam” or “Plant4Mother” aimed at involving the citizens of India and the world in planting trees as a mark of love and respect for one’s own Mother and Mother Earth. She announced that more than 750 million trees have been planted in India between June 5 and September 17 under the initiative, which amounts to about 7 million trees per day.

She urged everyone to come together and move forward, recognizing that our choices today will not only benefit the planet but also shape the future of our children and youth.