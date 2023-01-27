Lee Seo Jin, Park Seo Joon, BTS Kim Taehyung aka V, Choi Woo Shik, And Jung Yu Mi is in ‘Seo Jin’s’ cooking show

Mexico: BTS member Kim Taehyung aka V is making his solo variety show debut with Seo Jin’s cooking show. The promo is out on TvN Joy’s Instagram handle.

In the promo, we can see all of them presenting traditional Korean dishes and street food to customers in Mexico. The filming was done in top secret. Kim Taehyung aka BTS V is in charge of the plating.

Translation: "It must have gone viral! What's up with this!"

"There are no chairs, there are no chairs, there are no chairs!"

"Hot dogs?"

"Order! Order! Order!"

*Taehyung's mental breakdown*

"Anyone has an extra hand?"

"No one has an extra hand!" cto pic.twitter.com/E09FZQ8xUB — Vee The Eis (@Vht_30) January 27, 2023

The promo has a cute expression from him too. Fans have bombarded the social media pages of the channel asking them to release show with proper English subtitles.

tvN’s new entertainment program ‘Seojin’s’ (directed by Na PD and Jang Jang Jung) will be broadcast for the first time on February 24 at 8:50 PM KST (5:20 PM IST). ‘Seojin’s’ is a new franchise restaurant following ‘Youn’s Kitchen’. It is a restaurant entertainment program newly prepared by Na PD, the ‘midas touch of the entertainment world’, and is attracting interest and expectations from prospective viewers.

Actors who had a relationship with Na PD in ‘Youn’s Kitchen’ and ‘Youn’s Stay’ joined in ‘Seojin’s’, including Lee Seo Jin, Jung Yumi, Park Seo Joon, and Choi Woo Shik. Here, ‘World Star’ BTS’ V joined as the youngest employee to complete the ‘Dream Team’. tvN drew attention by releasing the main poster and teaser for ‘Seojin’s’. In the published poster, a sign resembling Lee Seo Jin hangs at the entrance of the restaurant, and the ‘Seojin’s’ family members are smiling brightly. From Lee Seojin, who is wearing sunglasses and showing off his bossy aura, to the charming employees with cool smiles and warm looks, a friendly atmosphere was created.