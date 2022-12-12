LED Lights At Konark Sun Temple Turned Off After Flak From Sand Artist

Konark: The LED lighting system at the Sun Temple here has been turned off following flak from International sand artist Padmashree Sudarsan Patnaik.

The LED light during evening hour distorted the ascetic beauty of the world heritage site. Patnaik, through a tweet, expressed resentment over the light system which disturbed the natural look of the shrine.

Especially, the light atop the temple has marred the aesthetic value of the art on the temple.

The sand sculptor had requested the Archeological Survey of India and Odisha Culture department to look into the matter.

“As an artist I personally felt sorry that this kind of lighting lines on the World heritage monomument #Konarak distorted the asthetic valu of art. It’s my humble request to @ASIGoI to look into this matter immediately,” he had tweeted on December 7.