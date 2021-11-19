Lecturer In Gajapati Designs Low Cost Battery Bicycle

Gajapati: A botany lecture of Hilltop College at Mohana in Gajapati district has proved this popular adage once again.

The continuous surge in the fuel prices and level of pollution prompted Manas Ranjan Panigrahi to design a battery-powered low-cost bicycle.

Though battery-run cycles are available in the market, Panigrahi has been able to design his vehicle at a lesser cost.

Though Panigrahi is a lecturer in Botany, he is also interested in engineering. He watched a number of YouTube videos and read a lot of books to be successful in his novel idea.