Los Angeles: Basketball great LeBron James and his son, Bronny James, scripted history on Tuesday night as the first father-son duo to play together in the league. The Los Angeles Lakers’ home crowd erupted when the two checked into the game simultaneously with just four minutes left in the second quarter, marking a milestone not just for the Lakers, but for basketball as a whole.

LeBron, already recognized as the NBA’s all-time leading scorer and one of the greatest players in the sport’s history, had started the game and logged 13 minutes before teaming up with his 20-year-old son. Bronny, a second-round draft pick by the Lakers in the 2023 NBA Draft, was thrust into the spotlight, sharing the court with his legendary father in a moment both had dreamed about for years.

TNT cameras captured LeBron giving his son advice on the bench before they stepped onto the court together. “Y’all ready? You see the intensity, right? Just play carefree, though,” LeBron told Bronny, encouraging him to focus on effort rather than the pressure of the occasion.

Over the two-and-a-half minutes they shared on the floor, LeBron missed two perimeter shots before finishing with a powerful dunk, while Bronny grabbed an early rebound but missed a tip-in attempt. Bronny’s first NBA jump shot, a 3-pointer, fell just short, but his presence alone generated another loud ovation from the fans when he was substituted out with 1:19 remaining in the second quarter.

Though Bronny did not return to the game, the Lakers won 110-103 over the Minnesota Timberwolves. LeBron, who finished with 16 points, shared an on-court interview with his son before the two exited the arena, stopping in the tunnel to hug LeBron’s wife and Bronny’s mother, Savannah James, in an emotional moment for the family.

Ken Griffey Sr. and Ken Griffey Jr., who were the first father-son duo to play together in Major League Baseball, were courtside for the Lakers game, witnessing history repeating itself in a new sport. The Griffeys had played 51 games together with the Seattle Mariners in 1990 and 1991, even hitting home runs in the same game. Before tip-off, the Jameses and the Griffeys shared warm moments and photos during pregame warmups.

LeBron, who has now started his record-tying 22nd NBA season, first expressed his dream of playing alongside his eldest son a few years ago, when Bronny was still in high school. That dream came closer to reality after Bronny played one season at USC and was drafted by the Lakers. “It’s been a treat,” LeBron said earlier on Tuesday. “In preseason, the practices, just every day… bringing him up to speed of what this professional life is all about.”

