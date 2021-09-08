Leaving Kabul Was Most Difficult Decision Of My Life: Ashraf Ghani

Abu Dhabi: Former Afghanistan President Ashraf Ghani, who fled Kabul after the Taliban took over power in the country refuted multiple allegations on Wednesday.

Issuing a statement Ghani said that he did not flee Kabul carrying millions of dollars but leaving Kabul was the most difficult decision of his life.

“I left at the urging of the palace security who advised me that to remain risked setting off the same horrific street-to-street fighting the city had suffered during the Civil War of the 1990s. Leaving Kabul was the most difficult decision of my life, but I believed it was the only way to keep the guns silent and save Kabul and her 6 million citizens,” he said in a statement.

Last month, in a video message, Ghani had said that he left the country in an attempt to avoid bloodshed. Following a slew of criticism including people from his own cabinet, former Afghanistan President in Wednesday’s statement, said that charges of corruption are false and that he inherited a system that could not easily be defeated.

While extending gratitude to all Afghans for their sacrifice, Ghani apologized for not being able to prevent the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan.

Stunned by the speed of the Taliban’s advance on Kabul, Ghani fled Afghanistan on August 15, and his whereabouts was enigma before the United Arab Emirates announced a few days later he had arrived in the Gulf state “on humanitarian grounds.”