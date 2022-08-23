Leaked Party Video: Finnish PM Tests Negative In Drug Test

Helsinki: Finland’s Prime Minister Sanna Marin has tested negative in a drug test that she took following the publication of video footage last week that showed her partying with friends.

A video leaked last week showed Marin dancing and partying with a group of friends and celebrities that created controversy across the world. To clear the suspicions that she was not drugged took the test.

According to reports, Sanna Marin’s urine sample was tested for the presence of various drugs, such as cocaine, amphetamine, cannabis and opioids, Iida Vallin.

In December 2021, she came under sustained criticism after it was revealed she stayed out dancing until the early hours despite having been exposed to Covid-19.