Leading Economist of Indian Agriculture, Abhijit Sen Passes Away

New Delhi: Leading Economist of Indian Agriculture, Abhijit Sen passed away due to heart attack on August 29 night. He was 72.

According to reports, his brother confirmed the death and said, “He suffered a heart attack around 11 pm. We rushed him to the hospital, but it was all over by the time we got there.”

For unversed, Sen was born into a Bengali family in New Delhi. He went to Sardar Patel Vidyalaya and then St Stephen’s College for a Physics Honours degree. He completed his PhD in Economics from the University of Cambridge in 1981 where he was a member of Trinity Hall.

Abhijit Sen taught economics at New Delhi’s Jawaharlal Nehru University, and held several important government positions, including the chair of the Commission of Agricultural Cost and Prices.

Moreover, he was a member of the Planning Commission from 2004 to 2014, when Manmohan Singh was the prime minister.