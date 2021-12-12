Lead cricket fraternity wishes Yuvraj Singh on his 40th birthday

The cricket fraternity led by Sachin Tendulkar and Virat Kohli extended their greetings to former India star Yuvraj Singh on his 40th birthday on Sunday.

Taking to Twitter, Tendulkar wrote: “Happy birthday Yuvi! Have spent some of my most memorable moments with you on and off the field. Look forward to many such moments…. Wish you a great day and year ahead soooperstar!!”

While recalling his first meeting with Yuvraj in 2008 Kohli said: “I had come from the U-19 World Cup. He welcomed me very nicely, made me comfortable and started joking around with me.”

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), tweeted: “402 international matches 11,778 international runs & 148 wickets 2007 World T20 & 2011 World Cup-winner Here’s wishing @YUVSTRONG12, a very happy birthday. #TeamIndia,”

Extended warm wishes to the southpaw, Gautam Gambhir tweeted: “You make everything look easy Prince be it on the field or of it! May God bless u with a long & healthy life @YUVSTRONG12,” tweeted Gambhir.

Among other, Indian Premier League franchises Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and Delhi Capitals (DC) also wished the left-handed batter on his 40th birthday.

Yuvraj played 40 Tests, 304 One-Day Internationals and 58 T20Is, amassing more than 11,000 runs across formats. He was also a part of the Indian teams which won the 2007 T20 World Cup, and the 2011 50-over World Cup. Yuvraj announced his retirement from all formats of the game in 2019.