Lead Actor of ‘Court’ Vira Sathidar Dies Of COVID-19 Related Complications

New Delhi: Actor-activist Vira Sathidar, best known for featuring in the National Award-winning film Court, breathed his last on Tuesday due to Covid-19 related complications.

According to reports, the actor was to a hospital in Nagpur after he contracted the Coronavirus. He was put on ventilator and breathed his last at around 3 AM.

Sathidar rose to prominence after playing the role of protest singer NaNarayan Kamble in Court, who is accused of encouraging a manhole worker to commit suicide through one of his folk songs.