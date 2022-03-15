Laxmisagar Violence Prime Accused Arrested

Bhubaneswar: The Laxmisagar area violence, which has grabbed everyone’s concern recently, has taken a new turn on Tuesday with the arrest of the prime accused Shikhar Jena.

The Commissionerate Police this evening arrested Jena for his alleged involvement in the violence that took place within Laxmisagar police limits of the city on Friday.

The police have registered a case against Jena under the Arms act. He has been forwarded to a local court.

Earlier, at least 11 persons were arrested on Sunday in the incident.

The arrests were made on the basis of FIR lodged by two rival groups, said to be the members of BJD and BJP.

According to sources, the clash took place following the attack on the family of the BJP corporator candidate from Ward No 33 Dharitri Jena, by the rival group.

The husband, brother-in-law, and three other family members of the corporator candidates were allegedly attacked by the rival group near Laxmisagar police station where they had gone to lodge an FIR in connection with the tearing of posters, sources said.