Lawyers’ Strike: SC Raps Odisha DGP, Sambalpur IGP Over Failure In Handling Protest

New Delhi: The Supreme Court has pulled up the Odisha Police DG and Sambalpur IGP over their failure in handling lawyers’ strike in the state.

The apex court has also asked both DGP and IGP to appear via video conference on Wednesday.

The SC further said that the Odisha Police should inform the Court if they can not handle the protest. In this situation, “We will deploy Central forces if the Odisha Police is unable to control the situation,” said the top court.

Earlier in the day, a scuffle broke out between policemen and lawyers at Kacheri Chhak in Sambalpur. The scuffle reportedly ensued between police and lawyers when the latter tried to enter the court premises by breaking the police barricades.

Worth mentioning, the lawyers have been demanding establishment of permanent High Court (HC) bench in Western Odisha.