Lawyers Hold 12-Hour Palalhada Bandh Demanding Sub-Judge Court

Angul: The Lawyers’ association observed a 12-hour bandh in the town on Tuesday demanding the establishment of sub judge court and protesting the relocation of a sub-jail in Palalhada town of Angul district.

While shops and other business establishments remained closed due to the bandh observation which started at around 6 am in the morning, streets wore a deserted look due to picketing by lawyers.

The lawyers’ association has appealed to the people of western Odisha to overwhelmingly support the bandh to make it a success for the entire region’s benefit.

The essential services like medicine retail, ambulance and milk supply were kept out of the purview of the bandh in Boudh, Harabhanga and Kantamal blocks.

An excellent arrangement of the police force was also made during the bandh observation to keep untoward incidents at bay.