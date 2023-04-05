Lawyers Free To Appear Online In View Of Rising COVID Cases : CJI DY Chandrachud Permits WFH

New Delhi: Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud on Wednesday said that lawyers are free to appear virtually in view of the rising COVID cases.

“We saw newspaper reports on rising COVID cases. Lawyers can use hybrid mode. If you choose to appear online, we will hear you. The hybrid mode is on and I see many lawyers who are appearing online. So please feel free to”, CJI Chandrachud said.

The CJI also announced that the court is happy to conduct proceedings in a hybrid format, allowing lawyers to appear in person or virtually as per their convenience.

“We can hear you through video conferencing mode also,” the CJI said.

With the new guidelines in place, lawyers can now argue cases from the safety of their homes or offices, without having to worry about contracting the virus.

This decision comes at a time when the country is facing a massive surge in COVID-19 cases.