Lawyers Act As Bridge Between Justice Seekers And Justice Delivery: CM Naveen

Bhubaneswar: Lawyers are the pivot of our justice system, who represent the bridge between the justice seeker and delivery of justice. Therefore, it is quite clear how dependent is our justice delivery system on the efficiency of lawyers.

Addressing the 51st annual conference of All odisha lawyers’ Association, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik said “We require our lawyers to be knowledgeable, intelligent, and above all, an unrestrained passion for providing justice, especially to poor and helpless people.”

He said that his Government is committed to provide justice to the vulnerable sections of society. The government has taken a number of steps to reach out to weaker sections through various institutional mechanisms such as Madhu Babu Legal Aid Camps at panchayat level, legal literacy camps through Legal Services Authority and several other initiatives, he added.

“I expect all of you to stand solidly behind the efforts for delivery of justice to people who are far away from the complexities of the legal system,” Patnaik said.

He further pointed out that lawyers’ community in Odisha is an asset to our society. They have always been supportive of our initiatives for the transformation of the state at all levels. The state government is very sympathetic to the welfare of lawyers’ community, the CM maintained.

He informed that a welfare trust has been established for the advocates with an annual grant of Rs 5 Crore. Efforts are on to improve the infrastructure of our courts in state and established a Judicial infrastructure Management Agency, Patnaik added.

The CM also extended New Year wishes to all the advocates on the occasion.