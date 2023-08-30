Lawyer Shot Dead In Chamber On Ghaziabad Court Premises

Uttar Pradesh: A lawyer was shot dead by unidentified assailants in his chamber on the court premises in Uttar Pradesh’s Ghaziabad on Wednesday, news agency PTI reported. The deceased, identified as Monu Chaudhary, was gunned down by the miscreants while he was having food in his chamber.

The incident took place in Sihanigate area of Ghaziabad. According to reports, police rushed to the spot on receiving information and effort to nab the accused is underway. Additional Commissioner of Police Dinesh Kumar P, DCP Nagar Nipun Agarwal are currently present at the spot of the incident.

Notably, Chaudhary had earlier contested the elections of the Tehsil Bar Association.

The incident comes a few months after gangster-turned politician Mukhtar Ansari’s close aide, Sanjeev Maheshwari, alias ‘Jeeva’, was shot dead on the Lucknow Civil Court premises. According to reports, the attacker was in the garb of a lawyer when he shot Jeeva. He was later arrested.

Rasing security concerns, a lawyer, speaking to ABP News, had said, “People are being murdered in police custody. There is clear involvement of top administrative officials in such incidents. There should be a detailed inquiry.”

“Today, a child of 4-5 years was injured in the attack. There is complete failure of law and order. What can we expect from the police if people are being murdered inside the court,” said another lawyer.

Earlier this month, another lawyer was allegedly shot dead and his brother seriously injured by SUV- borne miscreants in Uttar Pradesh’s Sultanpur district, according to reports. The incident took place when the lawyer and his brother were sitting near a restaurant at Loharamau railway overbridge at the Sultanpur-Ayodhya Highway.