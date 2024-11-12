Mumbai: In a significant development, the Mumbai Police have arrested Faizan Khan, a lawyer from Raipur, Chhattisgarh, in connection with a death threat issued to Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan. The arrest follows a threat call received by the Bandra police station last week, in which the caller demanded ₹50 lakh and threatened to kill the actor if the demand was not met.

Faizan Khan, 42, was apprehended after the police traced the call to a mobile number registered in his name. Upon being located, Khan claimed that his phone had been stolen on November 2, coinciding with Shah Rukh Khan’s birthday, and that someone else had used it to make the threat call3. Despite filing a complaint about the stolen phone, Khan failed to appear before the Mumbai police when summoned, leading to his arrest.

The police have not disclosed the motive behind the threat call. However, they have registered a First Information Report (FIR) under sections related to extortion and criminal intimidation. Security has been increased outside Shah Rukh Khan’s residence, Mannat, in light of the threat.

This incident follows a series of threats issued to fellow actor Salman Khan, allegedly from the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, raising concerns about the safety of Bollywood celebrities.