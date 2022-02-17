Lawyer addresses Justice Rekha Palli as ‘sir’, Know what happened next

New Delhi: As Justice Rekha Palli was hearing a case in the Delhi high court on Wednesday, she was constantly referred to as ‘sir’.

This led to an interesting exchange, as reported by LiveLaw as Justice Rekha Palli objected to the address and said that she is not a sir. “I am not Sir. I hope you can make that out,” Justice Rekha Pallis said.

To this, the lawyer apologised and said, “Sorry, it is because of the Chair you are sitting in.”

Hearing this, the judge came up with a retort and said the excuse that she was addressed as ‘sir’ because of the chair is worse as the chair is not for ‘sirs’ only. “Then that’s even worse if after all this time you think that the Chair is for Sirs. If the younger members don’t stop differentiating, then what hope do we have for the future?” Justice Palli said.