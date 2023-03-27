Lawsuit Filed Against Netflix Over Derogatory Remarks Against Madhuri Dixit

New Delhi: A political analyst has filed a lawsuit against video-streaming platform Netflix over an episode in American sitcom ‘The Big Bang Theory’. He claims that it uses a “derogatory term” to refer to Bollywood actor Madhuri Dixit, as per a report in news agency PTI.

In the legal notice, political analyst Mithun Vijay Kumar wants the streaming giant remove the first episode of season 2 where Kunal Nayyar’s character Raj Koothrapalli and Jim Parsons’s character Sheldon Cooper compare Aishwarya Rai and Madhuri Dixit.

In the scene in question, Sheldon Cooper calls Aishwarya Rai a poor man’s Madhuri Dixit. In response to his comment, Raj Koothrapalli replies, “Aishwarya Rai is a goddess, by comparison, Madhuri Dixit is a leprous prostitute”, as per the PTI report.

Kumar said the character’s comments are both disrespectful and defamatory. He has asked Netflix to remove the episode or face legal action for promoting discrimination against women. The notice has been sent to the Netflix office in Mumbai, as per the news agency.

“My client is deeply concerned about the negative impact that such content can have on society, particularly in perpetuating harmful stereotypes and discrimination against women. This content is not only insensitive but also promotes sexism and misogyny, which is unacceptable in any form,” the notice said.

“It is important to hold companies like Netflix accountable for their actions and to ensure that they are sensitive to the cultural values and sentiments of the communities they serve. I was deeply troubled by the use of a derogatory term in one of the shows on Netflix – Big Bang Theory. This term was used in reference to the acclaimed actress Madhuri Dixit, and it was not only offensive and deeply hurtful but also showed a lack of regard for her dignity,” Kumar said.