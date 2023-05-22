Lawrence Bishnoi Confesses His Top 10 Murder Targets To NIA

Mumbai: Lawrence Bishnoi, a notorious gangster currently serving time in prison, has made a confession to the National Investigation Agency (NIA), revealing his list of top 10 murder targets. The list includes renowned actor Salman Khan and the manager of the late Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala. Bishnoi admitted to operating his gang using extortion money obtained from businessmen. In his disclosure to the NIA, Bishnoi provided intricate details about his criminal activities and the various killings he has orchestrated. He disclosed that during his imprisonment in Bharatpur, Faridkot, and other correctional facilities, he extorted large sums of money, totalling crores of rupees, from businessmen in Rajasthan. Additionally, Bishnoi admitted to extorting money from ten club owners in Chandigarh, mall proprietors in Ambala, liquor businessmen, as well as occasional bookies in Delhi and Punjab.

Furthermore, Lawrence Bishnoi implicated gangsters Amit Dagar and Kaushal Chowdhary, alleging their involvement in plotting the murder of Youth Akali leader Vikramjit, also known as Vicky Middukhera.

Salman Khan, a Hindi film superstar Shagunpreet, Manager of Sidhu Moose Wala Mandeep Dhaliwal, Lucky Patial’s henchman Kaushal Chowdhary, gangster Amit Dagar, a gangster Sukhpreet Singh Buddha, head of the Bambiha gang Lucky Patial, a gangster Rummy Masana, a henchman of Gounder gang Gurpreet Sekhon, leader of the Gounder gang Bholu shooter, Sunny Lefty, and Anil Lath, the murderers of Vicky Middukhera.

Lawrence told the NIA that he wants to avenge the murder of his cousin Amandeep by killing Rummy Masana, who is a sharpshooter of his enemy Gounder gang. The Gounder gang was formed after fugitive Harjinder Bhullar, known by his nickname Vicky Gounder, was killed in an encounter by the Punjab Police in January 2018.

Gurpreet is the current leader of the Gounder gang and he had provided weapons to Rummy Masana to kill my cousin, Bishnoi said.

He also shared the details of his plan to kill the late Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala who was shot dead by assailants in Punjab’s Mansa district in May last year. Lawrence said he sent three shooters Shahrukh, Danny, and Aman to Moose Wala’s village in September-October 2021. Mona Sarpanch and Jaggu Bhagwanpuria helped them to stay in the village. However, more shooters were then included in the plan.

Between 2018 and 2022, Lawrence, with the help of his close associate Rohit Chowdhary from Uttar Pradesh’s Khurja, bought 25 weapons from arms suppliers Kurban Chowdhary alias Shahzad for about Rs 2 crores. These included a 9 MM pistol and AK 47. These weapons were used in the murder of Sidhu Moose Wala, he told the NIA.