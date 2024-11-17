Bhubaneswar: Odisha Law Minister Prithviraj Harichandan has issued a stern warning against the illegal sale of lands belonging to Lord Jagannath.

In a recent statement, the minister emphasized that buyers, sellers, and sub-registrars involved in such transactions will face severe criminal charges.

The government has uncovered numerous instances of land grabbing, where properties dedicated to Lord Jagannath have been unlawfully sold.

Minister Harichandan stressed that these actions not only violate legal statutes but also disrespect the sanctity of the revered deity’s assets.

To combat this issue, the Law Minister announced plans to establish a corpus fund. This fund will be generated from the proceeds of encroached lands and will be used to protect and preserve the remaining properties.

The initiative aims to ensure that the lands are safeguarded for future generations and continue to serve their intended religious and cultural purposes.