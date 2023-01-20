Law and order deteriorating in Delhi: Delhi CM Kejriwal Hits Out At LG Saxena Over

New Delhi: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday alleged that LG V K Saxena was playing dirty politics rather than taking steps to improve the law-and-order situation of the city.

His remarks came a day after Delhi Commission for Women chairperson Swati Maliwal alleged she was molested by a drunk man while she was on an inspection at night, and dragged by his car for 10-15 metres outside AIIMS here with her hand stuck in the vehicle’s window.

Amid a growing tussle between the two sides, Kejriwal claimed the LG had called a series of meetings with government officials despite having no powers to do so.

“Law and order situation fast deteriorating in Delhi. The L-G, rather than taking steps to improve it, is busy playing dirty politics. He has called a series of meetings of Delhi government officers today, which he has no powers to do, to further meddle and interfere in an elected government’s functioning,” Kejriwal said in a tweet.

Along with the tweet, he tagged a media report of the Thursday incident involving Maliwal.Following the incident, a 47-year-old man living in south Delhi’s Sangam Vihar was arrested.

The DCW chief said she inspecting the state of women’s security in Delhi along with her team, in the wake of the Kanjhawala hit-and-drag incident, where 20-year-old Anjali Singh was killed on New Year in the national capital after her two-wheeler was hit by the car, and dragged for 10-12 km from Sultanpuri to Kanjhawala, when the incident took place.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) Chandan Chowdhary said that a police patrol vehicle spotted Maliwal at AIIMS around 3 AM and enquired if she was in distress. After she narrated her ordeal, the van tracked the car and the driver, accused Harish Chandra, was arrested.