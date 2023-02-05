LaVaste first poster out: Omkar Kapoor seen in a compelling role

Adiv Productions Pvt Ltd announced its upcoming movie titled ‘LaVaste’ by unveiling the first poster of the movie. Starring Omkar Kapoor in the lead, the film will take you on a lane full of emotions and surprises.

Although many details have not been revealed yet, it seems an ordinary man’s story about a mission but what is LaVaste? The curiosity is killing and at the same, it seems like a film that is worth watching.

The film is directed by Sudeesh Kanuajia, a known director who lend his hand to various feature films.

LaVaste is produced by Aditya Verma and co-produced by Rohandeep Singh. The cast comprises Manoj Joshi, Brijendra Kala, Urvashi S Sharma, Shubhangi Latkar and Vikas Giri in interesting roles alongside Omkar Kapoor. The film is yet to be released.