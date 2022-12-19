Lava X3 With MediaTek Helio A22 SoC Launched: Price In India, Specifications

New Delhi: Lava has launched a new budget smartphone in India. It runs on a MediaTek Helio A22 SoC, dual cameras, and a 4,000mAh battery. Read on to know what the Lava X3 offers out of the box.

LAVA X3 Price In India, Availability

The entry-level LAVA X3 is priced at Rs 6,999, and the smartphone will be available for pre-orders on Amazon from December 20th. It will come in three different colour options – Luster Blue, Arctic Blue and Charcoal Black. Customers who pre-order the smartphone have the chance to win a free Lava ProBuds N11 neckband, which is priced at Rs 2,999.

LAVA X3 Specifications

In terms of specifications and features, the Lava X3 has a polycarbonate build. The phone sports a 6.53-inch IPS LCD with an HD+ resolution. It also sports a waterdrop notch at the top for the front camera. The bezels around the screen are fairly thin, except for the thick chin. Since it is an entry-level smartphone, the X3 comes with a standard 60Hz refresh rate.

On the back, there is a pill-shaped camera module housing the dual-camera setup. There is an 8MP primary camera and a VGA sensor. The phone also comes with an LED flash module. For selfies and video calls, the X3 comes with a 5MP front camera.

Under the hood, there is a 4000mAh battery. The phone supports 10W charging via a USB Type-C port. It also comes with a microSD card slot for memory expansion of up to 512GB. The device packs 3GB of RAM and 32GB of inbuilt memory. It draws power from a MediaTek Helio A22 SoC. In terms of software, the phone boots Android 12 Go Edition out of the box. The phone also features a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner, and a 3.5mm headphone jack and supports Bluetooth, WiFi, and GPS.