Lava X3 (2022) To Go On Sale For First Time In India Today: Offer Details Here

New Delhi: Lava X3 (2022) will go on sale in India for the first time today. The Lava X3 (2022) features a 60Hz refresh rate display and gets a dual rear camera unit led by an 8-megapixel primary sensor. The smartphone powered by a MediaTek Helio A22 SoC was unveiled in the country earlier this month.

Lava X3 (2022) Price In India, Sale Offers

Price of Lava X3 (2022) in India has been set at Rs. 6,999 for the sole 3GB RAM + 32GB storage variant. It can be purchased in Arctic Blue, Charcoal Black, and Luster Blue colour options.

As mentioned, the smartphone will be available for purchase in the country via Amazon starting today. It was available for pre-order on the e-commerce website from December 20.

Amazon is providing an instant discount of up to Rs. 1,000 on purchases of Lava X3 (2022 ) using AU Small Finance Bank credit cards. The e-commerce website is providing no-cost EMI starting at Rs. 1,167 and up to Rs. 300 cashback for purchases via City Union Bank Mastercard debit card. There are exchange discounts up to Rs. 6,550 as well.

Lava X3 Specifications

In terms of specifications and features, the Lava X3 has a polycarbonate build. The phone sports a 6.53-inch IPS LCD with an HD+ resolution. It also sports a waterdrop notch at the top for the front camera. The bezels around the screen are fairly thin, except for the thick chin. Since it is an entry-level smartphone, the X3 comes with a standard 60Hz refresh rate.

On the back, there is a pill-shaped camera module housing the dual-camera setup. There is an 8MP primary camera and a VGA sensor. The phone also comes with an LED flash module. For selfies and video calls, the X3 comes with a 5MP front camera.

Under the hood, there is a 4000mAh battery. The phone supports 10W charging via a USB Type-C port. It also comes with a microSD card slot for memory expansion of up to 512GB. The device packs 3GB of RAM and 32GB of inbuilt memory. It draws power from a MediaTek Helio A22 SoC. In terms of software, the phone boots Android 12 Go Edition out of the box. The phone also features a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner, and a 3.5mm headphone jack and supports Bluetooth, WiFi, and GPS.