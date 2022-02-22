Lava Probuds N3 Neckband-Style Earphones With Dual Device Connectivity Launched In India

New Delhi: Lava Probuds N3 neckband-style earphones were launched in India. The earphones feature dual device connectivity, quick charging, and voice assistance. Lava Probuds N3 also come with magnetic earbuds and simplified button controls.

Pricing and availability

It is priced at Rs 799 is an introductory price till February 28. After that, the earphones will be priced at Rs 999. The device is available on Lava e-store and Amazon.

Specifications of the Lava Probuds N3

Lava Probuds N3 comes with an ergonomic design and the same comes with 9mm Advanced Dynamic Drivers and it has an IPX4 rating for sweat resistance. It also sports buttons to control music, attend calls and activate voice assistants like Google Assistant and Siri.

The earphones offer a 110mAh battery and the same is claimed to provide up to 9 hours on a single charge. The earphones feature dual connectivity.