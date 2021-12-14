Lava Probuds N2 Neckband Earphones Launched In India; Read Here To Know More

New Delhi: Lava has launched its latest wireless earphones named Probuds N2 neckband-style in India. These Bluetooth earphones feature 10 mm dynamic drivers that deliver superior bass and offer two colour options. They have magnetic locks and they come with a battery of 110 mAh capacity. Read on to know more about the new Lava Probuds N2 Neckband earphones.

Price And Availability

The Lava Probuds N2 earphones are priced at Rs 1,199 in India and are available in Midnight Black and Green colour options on Amazon, Flipkart, and Lava e-store. The users will get a one-year warranty for the replacement of the earphones in case of manufacturing default.

Specifications

In terms of specifications, Lava Probuds N2 Neckband earphones come with 10 mm dynamic drivers with 20-20,000 Hz frequency response range, 32 Ohms impedance for better sound quality, and 102 dB sensitivity rating. It sport magnetic locks to make sure the earphones fit comfortably around the neck while wearing them for long durations. The company has claimed that the Lava Probuds N2 earphones are designed to fit all ear contours and the earbuds come in different sizes as well.

In terms of power, it is packed with a 110 mAh battery has been included that fully charges in 2 hours and offers a music playback time of up to 12 hours. With 20 minutes of charge, the battery can power the earphones for up to 4 hours and 120 hours standby time.