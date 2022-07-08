Lava Blaze Smartphone With 5000 mAh Battery Launched: Know Price, Specs

New Delhi: Lava has launched a new budget smartphone, dubbed the Lave Blaze in India. Let us take a closer look at the pricing, full specifications, and features of the newly launched Lave Blaze and find out what the device has in store for us.

Lava Blaze price and availability

The Lava Blaze comes in a sole 3GB+64GB option. It is priced at Rs 9,699 in India, but it is available with an introductory price of Rs 8,699. It comes in four colours: Glass Green, Glass Red, Glass Black, and Glass Blue. It can be pre-booked through Flipkart, Lava India’s website, and retail stores. Buyers who use a Citibank credit or debit card to purchase the Lava Blaze on Flipkart will receive a 10 percent discount.

The first 500 people who pre-book the Blaze smartphone will get a free pair of Lava Probuds TWS earbuds. The handset will on sale from July 13th, 2022. The company also offers other perks, such as 100 days of free screen replacement and free service at their homes.

Lava Blaze specifications and features

The Lava Blaze features a 6.517-inch IPS LCD panel with a 2.5D screen. It carries support for an HD+ resolution of 720 x 1600 pixels. It has an 8-megapixel front-facing camera, which carries support for screen flash. The rear-facing camera module has a 13-megapixel main camera, a pair of 2-megapixel auxiliary cameras, and an LED flash.

The Blaze is powered by the modest Helio A22 chipset, 3GB of RAM, and 3GB of virtual RAM. The handset offers 64GB of internal storage and a microSD card slot for additional storage. It houses a 5,000mAh battery with 10W charging support. According to Lava, the Blaze offers 40 hours of talk time and 25 days of standby time.

The smartphone comes preinstalled with a stock version of the Android 12 OS, which is free from ads and bloatware. It offers the usual connectivity features, such as dual SIM support, 4G VoLTE, WiFi 5, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, a USB Type-C port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.