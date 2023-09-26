Lava Blaze Pro 5G Launched In India: Check Price & Specs

Handset maker Lava on Tuesday unveiled the Lava Blaze Pro 5G smartphone with MediaTek Dimensity 6020 chipset and 8GB RAM/128GB storage configurations in India.

Priced at Rs 12,499, the Lava Blaze Pro 5G goes against the likes of popular handsets Xiaomi Redmi 12 5G, Samsung Galaxy M14, Poco M6 Pro, and Realme Narzo 60X, among others.

The handset comes with a colour-changing back, which is similar to some Vivo V series models. The domestic OEM has already launched a number of models this year, including the Lava Agni 2, Yuva 2, and Blaze 5G.

The Lava Blaze Pro 5G comes with 128GB of internal storage that can be expanded up to 1TB. The handset has been unveiled in Radiant Pearl and Starry Night colourways.

The phone will start retailing via e-commerce platform Amazon.in and the Lava e-store starting October 3. The Lava Blaze Pro 5G comes with a MediaTek Dimensity 6020 chipset, and it is backed by 5,000mAh battery with support for type-C 33W charging.

The new model is also eligible for a ‘free service at home’ programme that will offer doorstep service across different locations in the country, according to Lava.

In terms of camera specs, the Lava Blaze Pro 5G comes with a dual rear camera dominated by a 50MP primary sensor with electronic image stabilisation (EIS) support. For selfies and video chats, the device comes with an 8MP sensor at the front with a screen flash.

The handset’s camera supports a range of shooting modes such as Timelapse, UHD, Gif, Film, Slow Motion, Beauty, HDR, Night, Portrait, AI, Pro, Panorama, Filters, and Intelligent Scanning.