Lautaro Domene’s hat-trick penalty corners fired Argentina to Men’s Junior Hockey World Cup title

Bhubaneswar: Lautaro Domene scored a hat-trick of penalty corners to help Argentina become Men’s Junior Hockey World Cup champions for the second time in their history, beating Germany 4-2 in a superb competition final in Odisha’s Bhubaneswar.

Domene’s achievement was made more remarkable by the fact that Argentina won just three penalty corners in the entire match, with the drag-flicker finishing with a 100 percent conversion rate as his team added a second men’s Junior World Cup title to the one claimed in Rotterdam in 2005.

The result ended Germany’s quest for a seventh men’s Junior World Cup title and brought the curtain down on a superb competition at the Kalinga Stadium.

Earlier in the day, France – inspired by Player of the Tournament Timothée Clément – defeated India to claim the bronze medal while Netherlands and Spain were respective winners over Belgium and Malaysia in the 5-6 and 7-8 classification matches.

FIH Odisha Hockey Men’s Junior World Cup Bhubaneswar 2021

Final standings

1: Argentina

2: Germany

3: France

4: India

5: Netherlands

6: Belgium

7: Spain

8: Malaysia

9: South Africa

10: Korea

11: Pakistan

12: Poland

13: Canada

14: Chile

15: USA

16: Egypt

