Lautaro Domene’s hat-trick penalty corners fired Argentina to Men’s Junior Hockey World Cup title
Bhubaneswar: Lautaro Domene scored a hat-trick of penalty corners to help Argentina become Men’s Junior Hockey World Cup champions for the second time in their history, beating Germany 4-2 in a superb competition final in Odisha’s Bhubaneswar.
Domene’s achievement was made more remarkable by the fact that Argentina won just three penalty corners in the entire match, with the drag-flicker finishing with a 100 percent conversion rate as his team added a second men’s Junior World Cup title to the one claimed in Rotterdam in 2005.
The result ended Germany’s quest for a seventh men’s Junior World Cup title and brought the curtain down on a superb competition at the Kalinga Stadium.
Earlier in the day, France – inspired by Player of the Tournament Timothée Clément – defeated India to claim the bronze medal while Netherlands and Spain were respective winners over Belgium and Malaysia in the 5-6 and 7-8 classification matches.
FIH Odisha Hockey Men’s Junior World Cup Bhubaneswar 2021
Final standings
1: Argentina
2: Germany
3: France
4: India
5: Netherlands
6: Belgium
7: Spain
8: Malaysia
9: South Africa
10: Korea
11: Pakistan
12: Poland
13: Canada
14: Chile
15: USA
16: Egypt
Competition Awards
- Best Player of the Tournament: Timothée Clément (FRA)
- Best Goalkeeper of the Tournament: Anton Brinckman (GER)
- Hero Top Scorer of the Tournament: Miles Bukkens (NED) (18 goals)
- Odisha Fair Play Award: Team Chile
- Odisha Fans Choice Award for Best Goal of the Tournament: Ignacio Nardolillo (ARG)
- Hockey India Maximum Team Goals: Netherlands (45 goals)
- Hockey India Best Goal Saved of the Tournament: Mahmoud Seleem (EGY)
- AM/NS India Best Coach of the Tournament: Johannes Schmitz (GER)