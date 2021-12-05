Lautaro Domene
Lautaro Domene’s hat-trick penalty corners fired Argentina to Men’s Junior Hockey World Cup title

By PragativadiNews
Bhubaneswar: Lautaro Domene scored a hat-trick of penalty corners to help Argentina become Men’s Junior Hockey World Cup champions for the second time in their history, beating Germany 4-2 in a superb competition final in Odisha’s Bhubaneswar.

Domene’s achievement was made more remarkable by the fact that Argentina won just three penalty corners in the entire match, with the drag-flicker finishing with a 100 percent conversion rate as his team added a second men’s Junior World Cup title to the one claimed in Rotterdam in 2005.

The result ended Germany’s quest for a seventh men’s Junior World Cup title and brought the curtain down on a superb competition at the Kalinga Stadium.

Earlier in the day, France – inspired by Player of the Tournament Timothée Clément – defeated India to claim the bronze medal while Netherlands and Spain were respective winners over Belgium and Malaysia in the 5-6 and 7-8 classification matches.

FIH Odisha Hockey Men’s Junior World Cup Bhubaneswar 2021

Final standings

1: Argentina

2: Germany

3: France

4: India

5: Netherlands

6: Belgium

7: Spain

8: Malaysia

9: South Africa

10: Korea

11: Pakistan

12: Poland

13: Canada

14: Chile

15: USA

16: Egypt

Competition Awards

  • Best Player of the Tournament: Timothée Clément (FRA)
  • Best Goalkeeper of the Tournament: Anton Brinckman (GER)
  • Hero Top Scorer of the Tournament: Miles Bukkens (NED) (18 goals)
  • Odisha Fair Play Award: Team Chile
  • Odisha Fans Choice Award for Best Goal of the Tournament: Ignacio Nardolillo (ARG)
  • Hockey India Maximum Team Goals: Netherlands (45 goals)
  • Hockey India Best Goal Saved of the Tournament: Mahmoud Seleem (EGY)
  • AM/NS India Best Coach of the Tournament: Johannes Schmitz (GER)
