Latest Update IPL 2022 Points Table After CSK vs DC

Mumbai: The Royal Challengers Bangalore and Chennai Super Kings won their respective matches on Sunday to climb up the IPL 2022 points table. The RCB defeated Sunrisers Hyderabad by 67 runs, while CSK crushed Delhi Capitals by 91 runs in their fixture.

Chennai Super Kings climbed out of the ninth position they occupied for a long while with a thumping win over Delhi Capitals.

IPL 2022 Points Table Update:

Chennai moved up to eighth on the table with their fourth win of the season, pushing Kolkata Knight Riders down the order. Both teams are level on points, but, CSK lie ahead by virtue of their superior run rate.

Orange Cap:

RR’s English batsman Jos Buttler heads the race for the orange cap with 618 runs, followed by LSG captain KL Rahul in the second spot with 451 runs.

Purple Cap:

RR spinner Yuzvendra Chahal’s 22 dismissals this season still remains the number to beat at the top of the wicket-takers rankings.