“Latest IT Rules take care of it:” Supreme Court on plea

New Delhi: A petition has been filed before the Supreme Court seeking directions to restrain social media platforms from carrying Islamophobic content and to direct a probe by Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) or National Investigation Agency (NIA) against Twitter and its users involved in putting out “inflammatory posts”.

A Bench headed by Chief Justice of India NV Ramana also remarked that the latest Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines & Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules, 2021 take of such issues.

However the petitioner added that the IT Rules 2021 does not take care of religion in terms of content.

The petition was filed by advocate Khaja Aijazuddin in the backdrop of the reportage by media on the Tablighi Jamaat incident in New Delhi, Nizamuddin as an alleged cause for spread of Coronavirus.

The petition stated that there was a massive trending of tweets on Twitter attaching the Muslim religion to the cause of spread of coronavirus.

The petitioner, therefore, prayed that social media networks operating in India should be restrained from carrying Islamophobic posts.

The petitioner also urged the Court to direct the government to frame specific guidelines under the Information Technology Act of 2000 about “hate messages against any religious community including Islamophobic posts on various social media platforms”.

The Chief Justice asked, “Where are the latest rules?” The petitioner submitted that I have not filed, but Twitter had stated rules were framed where due diligence was to be observed by intermediaries.

The Chief Justice said: “Please show us the latest rules and show us it is not there. Do your homework..have you made a representation to the government”.

The court asked the petitioner to go through the new IT rules and come back to it. After a brief hearing in the matter, the top court has posted the matter for further hearing next week.

The plea sought direction from the top court to direct the appropriate agency, i.e., the CBI or NIA, to conduct an investigation against Twitter and its users who were involved in inflammatory posts.

The plea also sought directions to the Centre to frame guidelines as envisaged under the provisions of IT Act, 2000, pertaining to hate messages against any religious community, including Islamophobic posts on various Social Media platforms.

The petition was filed by Aijazuddin in the backdrop of the reportage by media on the Tablighi Jamaat incident in New Delhi, Nizamuddin as an alleged cause for the spread of coronavirus.