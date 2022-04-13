Latest IPL 2022 Points Table Update After CSK vs RCB: Chennai Move to 9th Spot, Bangalore at 5th

Mumbai: Chennai Super Kings registered their first win of the 2022 Indian Premier League as they downed Royal Challengers Bangalore.

CSK opened their account with the win as they collected 2 points from the game and remain one position above dead-last Mumbai Indians, who take on Punjab Kings in their next game.

RCB sit fifth on the table having won three and lost two games out of their five games. They are level on points with RR, KKR, LSG and GT with 6 points on the leaderboard.

Masterful batting from Shivam Dube and Robin Uthappa propelled the duo to the second and third positions in the orange cap standings. Dube has 207 runs to his name in the IPL this season while Uthappa has amassed 194 runs of his own.