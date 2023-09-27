Late Sardar Jaswant Singh Gill holds “World Book of Records” and “Limca Book of Records” for successfully conducting World’s Largest Coal Mine Rescue Operation

Late Sardar Jaswant Singh Gill was one of the legendary heroes who etched his name in the hearts of the people of Bharat forever with his bravery and his heroic acts. The more we say about his accomplishments, the less it is, and recently, it has been learned that the late Jaswant Singh Gill was also awarded the “World Book of Records” and the “Limca Book of Records”.

The two prestigious awards were given to the late Sardar Jaswant Singh Gill, as he successfully conducted world’s largest coal mine mission, rescuing 65 coal miners in just 48 hours. It is indeed a very proud moment for the entire nation. Besides these awards, Eastern Coalfields also paid a huge tribute to the life of the late Sardar Jaswant Singh Gill by naming November 16 as Rescue Day, a day where we remember this unsung hero whose story is as incredible as he is. This is indeed a very remarkable initiative from the prominent coal producer of India to pay tribute to a hero of our nation who is a source of pride and inspiration to the country. The people hailing from before the 1990s were not aware of the accomplishments made by him due to a lack of social resources and the non-availability of social media.

Hailing from Sathiala in Amritsar, Jaswant Singh Gill was born on November 22, 1937, and was a coal mining officer who single-handedly saved 65 miner lives during the 1989 coal mine collapse in Raniganj, West Bengal. This happened to be the Most successful coal mine rescue.

Besides this, Jaswant Singh Gill has received two honorary reflects in respect of his accomplishment of rescuing 65 coal workers. The All India Human Rights Council has given him the ‘Legend of Bengal’ award for 2022, and RN Talks LLP, a business platform that encourages young people in the country, has given him the ‘Vivekanand Karamveera’ award for 2023. He also won India’s highest Bravery Award, ‘Sarvottam Jeevan Raksha Padak’, from the Honorable President of India in 1991.