Late Journalist Danish Siddiqui wins second Pulitzer Prize, This time for Covid coverage in India

New Delhi: Photojournalist Danish Siddiqui, who lost his life last year after a Taliban ambush while reporting in Afghanistan has been honoured with a Pulitzer Prize for feature photography for his coverage of the Covid situation in India.

Besides, Reuters journalists Adnan Abidi, Sanna Irshad Mattoo, and Amit Dave were also felicitated with the prestigious award.

The annual Pulitzers are the most prestigious awards in U.S. journalism, with special attention often paid to the public service award.

Journalists from Ukraine were recognised with a 2022 Pulitzer Prize special citation, while jurors of journalism’s top honours also recognised coverage of the January 6th attacks on the Capitol, the withdrawal from Afghanistan and the Surfside condominium collapse in Florida.

“A world largely preoccupied with its own suffering was jolted awake to the scale of India’s outbreak after Reuters photographers documented it,” Reuters Editor-in-Chief Alessandra Galloni said in a statement.

“To have Danish’s incredible work honoured in this way is a tribute to the enduring mark he has left on the world of photojournalism,” Galloni said of Siddiqui, who was also part of the Reuters photography team to win the 2018 Pulitzer Prize for feature photography for documenting the Rohingya refugee crisis.