Late CDS General Bipin Rawat’s Brother Colonel (Retd) Vijay Rawat Joins BJP

New Delhi: Ahead of Uttarakhand Assembly elections, Colonel (retd) Vijay Rawat, brother of India’s late Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat, on Wednesday, joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Delhi on Wednesday.

Rawat joined the party in the presence of Uttarakhand chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami and other senior party functionaries.

While meeting the Uttarakhand CM, Vijay Rawat said: “I like the Uttarakhand CM’s vision for the state. It matches what my brother had in his mind. BJP has the same mindset.”

CDS Rawat, who hailed from Pauri Garhwal in Uttarakhand, died in a helicopter crash near Coonoor in Tamil Nadu on December 8 along with 13 others, including his wife Madhulika.

Election to the 70-member Uttarakhand assembly is scheduled to be held on February 14. The counting of votes will be done on March 10.