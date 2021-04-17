Late Ajit Mangaraj’s Mother Also Succumbs To COVID-19

Bhubaneswar: Grief shrouded the bereaved family members of the deceased Ajit Mangaraj, Congress’ candidate for Pipili By-poll, after the late politician’s mother also succumbed to COVID-19.

Ajit’s mother Khetramani Mangaraj was undergoing treatment at a private hospital here since long after she tested positive for the virus.

Sources said she was admitted to the hospital before her son contracted the virus.

Ajit Mangaraj, who was Congress’ candidate for Pipili by-poll scheduled to be held on April 17, succumbed to severe COVID-19 pneumonia on Wednesday. Mangaraj (52), a businessman, had tested positive for the virus on April 10 and was admitted to Bhubaneswar’s Apollo Hospital.