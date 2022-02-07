Lata Mangeshkar’s demise: No judicial proceedings in Bombay HC today

Mumbai: Bombay high court has suspended all its judicial proceedings for today at all its benches to mourn the death of legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar. Subordinate Courts in Maharashtra, South and North Goa, Dadra and Nagar Haveli, and Daman and Diu and Silvassa will remain closed on Monday, according to an official statement.

Lata Mangeshkar passed away on Sunday morning due to multiple organ failure at the Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai. She was admitted to the hospital in early January after she was diagnosed with coronavirus disease (Covid-19) and pneumonia.

The Maharashtra government has declared February 7 as a public holiday to mourn her demise. The Centre has also announced two-day national mourning in memory of the iconic singer. As a mark of respect to Mangeshkar, a Bharat Ratna, the National Flag will fly at half-mast from February 6 to 7 throughout India.