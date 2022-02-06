Lata Mangeshkar’s Death: A R Rahman Shares Heartwarming Tribute For Legendary Singer

New Delhi: After the music icon and Bharat Ratna Lata Mangeshkar’s death, composer A R Rahman took to Twitter to share a heartfelt tribute paying respect to the Nightingale.

In the video, Rahman talked about the music icon at length. Observing that “it was a very, very sad day for all of us,” he said: “Somebody like Lataji is not just a singer, not just an icon. (She is) I think a part of the soul, a part of the consciousness of India, Hindustani music, Hindi poetry, Urdu poetry, Bengali and so many other languages she sang in. And this void is going to remain forever for all of us.”

“Very slowly, every lyric clearly. I just passed that side and asked myself, ‘Is that her practising for the show?’ That one incident changed my life. After that, every show that I go to, I go out and take up the tambura and practise. Get the warm-ups done. Every lyric coming out, the way it should come out,” Rahman noted.

The music director also spoke about the time and effort that the legend invested in each song.

“One day, I was speaking to her and she said, ‘Those days, Naushad saab would make us come for 11 days for rehearsal.’ I said, ‘How long would you take? I’ll learn the song immediately.’ Still, he would insist that we came for the rehearsal on all 11 days’,” Rahman remembered.

Lata Mangeshkar passed away at the age of 92 in Mumbai. She was admitted to Mumbai’s Breach Candy Hospital on January 8 after she tested positive for Covid-19.

She was under treatment in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) over the past couple of weeks. After showing signs of improvement recently, her health condition deteriorated.