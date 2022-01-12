Lata Mangeshkar To Be Under Observation For 10-12 Days: Report

Mumbai: Legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar, who contracted Covid-19 recently, is in ICU and will remain under observation for the next 10-12 days, according to reports.

The veteran singer was admitted to the ICU of Breach Candy hospital in Mumbai on Tuesday after testing positive for COVID-19.

A health report shared on Wednesday by the doctor treating her revealed that the singer will remain under observation for the next 10-12 days. Lata Mangeshkar has also developed Covid-19 induced pneumonia.

The singer was earlier admitted to the hospital in September 2019, when she complained of breathlessness.

The 92-year-old has rendered over 100- songs so far and is regarded as one of the renowned singers in the country. She is the recipient of several awards, including Padma Bhushan, Padma Vibhushan, Dada Saheb Phalke Award, and multiple National Film Awards.