Lata Mangeshkar Birthday
National

Lata Mangeshkar 92nd Birthday: PM Modi Prays For ‘Long And Healthy Life’ Of Legendary Singer

By PragativadiNews
0 4

New Delhi: Legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar turned 92 on Tuesday. While wishes poured in from some of the well-known celebrities, many political leaders including Prime Minister Narendra Modi also extended his birthday greetings. The Prime Minister took to Twitter and penned a heartwarming note for Mangeshkar.

The leader hailed the legendary singer for her melodious voice, humility and passion towards Indian culture. PM Modi addressed the Luka Chuppi artist as ‘Lata didi’, and wrote: ” Her melodious voice reverberates across the world.’ The leader also wrote that her blessings were a ‘source of great strength’ for him.

<>

</>

Bollywood celebrities like Juhi Chawla and Madhur Bhandarkar also wished The Nightingale of Bollywood on her special day.

<>

</>

<>

</>

<>

</>

Many other members of the political fraternity sent their birthday wishes to Lata Mangeshkar. Union Home Minister Amit Shah and other Union Ministers like Nitin Gadkari, Jitendra Singh, Arjun Munda, Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, Goa CM Pramod Sawant too wished her.

PragativadiNews 7118 posts 0 comments
You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

10 + 11 =

Breaking