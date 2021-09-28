Lata Mangeshkar 92nd Birthday: PM Modi Prays For ‘Long And Healthy Life’ Of Legendary Singer

New Delhi: Legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar turned 92 on Tuesday. While wishes poured in from some of the well-known celebrities, many political leaders including Prime Minister Narendra Modi also extended his birthday greetings. The Prime Minister took to Twitter and penned a heartwarming note for Mangeshkar.

The leader hailed the legendary singer for her melodious voice, humility and passion towards Indian culture. PM Modi addressed the Luka Chuppi artist as ‘Lata didi’, and wrote: ” Her melodious voice reverberates across the world.’ The leader also wrote that her blessings were a ‘source of great strength’ for him.

Birthday greetings to respected Lata Didi. Her melodious voice reverberates across the world. She is respected for her humility & passion towards Indian culture. Personally, her blessings are a source of great strength. I pray for Lata Didi’s long & healthy life. @mangeshkarlata — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 28, 2021

Bollywood celebrities like Juhi Chawla and Madhur Bhandarkar also wished The Nightingale of Bollywood on her special day.

A 100 trees for the legendary Lataji on her birthday 🙏🙏🙏Radio sun rahi thi , aapke 70’s ke gaane baj rahe the , aapki aawaz ko sunkar aisa laga jaise ,phoolon ki baarish ho rahi hai , jaise Gangaji beh rahi hai🙏🙏🙏🙏😇😇😇💖💖💖🌼🌼🌼🎶🎶🎶 with much love and respect . pic.twitter.com/P3n9hro1BA — Juhi Chawla (@iam_juhi) September 28, 2021

Wishing a very Happy Birthday to @mangeshkarlata tai, the voice that touches every heart, Not a single day in my life goes without listening to your songs. May Lord Ganesh bless you with a long and healthy life. 🙏🙏 #GoddessOfMusic 🎻🎼🎹🎤 pic.twitter.com/imc4DgD62X — Madhur Bhandarkar (@imbhandarkar) September 28, 2021

Wishing the iconic nightingale of India @mangeshkarlata a very Happy Birthday! 🙏🙏 Saal Giraah Mubaarak Lata Didi #LataMangeshkar pic.twitter.com/u9AkV5Ckp1 — Amjad Ali Khan (@AAKSarod) September 28, 2021

Many other members of the political fraternity sent their birthday wishes to Lata Mangeshkar. Union Home Minister Amit Shah and other Union Ministers like Nitin Gadkari, Jitendra Singh, Arjun Munda, Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, Goa CM Pramod Sawant too wished her.