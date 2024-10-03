Chile: South America witnessed a breathtaking celestial event on October 2, 2024, as the final solar eclipse of the year created a stunning ‘ring of fire’ in the sky.

Stargazers in Chile and Argentina were treated to the full spectacle of an annular solar eclipse, where the moon passes in front of the sun but does not completely cover it, leaving a bright ring of sunlight around the moon’s silhouette. This phenomenon, known as a ‘ring of fire,’ was visible along a narrow path of totality that stretched across parts of South America.

In Chile, the eclipse was best viewed from Easter Island, while in Argentina, the province of Santa Cruz offered prime viewing locations. The event drew crowds of enthusiasts and tourists, all eager to witness the rare and awe-inspiring sight.

The eclipse began in the early afternoon and lasted for several minutes, with the peak of the ‘ring of fire’ occurring just after 3 PM local time. Those outside the path of totality, including regions in Brazil, Uruguay, and parts of Antarctica, experienced a partial eclipse, where the sun appeared as a crescent.

Experts had advised viewers to use proper eye protection to safely enjoy the eclipse, as looking directly at the sun can cause serious eye damage. Many people used specially designed eclipse glasses or pinhole projectors to watch the event.

This annular eclipse was the last solar eclipse of 2024, but skywatchers won’t have to wait long for the next one. Two partial solar eclipses are expected in 2025, with the first occurring on March 29 and visible across parts of Europe, Asia, Africa, and the Americas. The second will take place on September 21, visible from Australia and Antarctica.

For those eager to see another ‘ring of fire,’ the next annular solar eclipse will occur on February 17, 2026, promising another spectacular show for those in its path.

The 2024 ‘ring of fire’ eclipse was a reminder of the beauty and wonder of our universe, leaving many in awe and eagerly anticipating the next celestial event.